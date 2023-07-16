Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club(KCCA FC) have announced the signing of a Brazilian forward into their ranks.

Joao Gabriel Esteves Cardoso, 21 joined the Kasasiro boys from ADC Cabofriense in Brazil and signed a two year deal at Lugogo to become the first Brazilian to play for KCCA FC.

Born in the Brazilian capital of Rio de Janeiro, the 21 year old has featured for Brazil’s Flamengo in U17 (2018) and U20 (2019-2020) but also for Germany’s FCA Darmstadt.

“I’ve always been interested in playing in Africa, and I’ve been following KCCA FC for a while now. I’m really impressed with their style of play, and I think I can fit in well with the team. I’m also excited to experience African culture and to play in front of the passionate fans. I want to help KCCA FC win the league title. I also want to make a positive impact on the team and to help them reach the next level,” Joao said.

“ I think African football is on the rise. There are a lot of talented players coming out of Africa, and I think the continent is becoming more competitive. I’m excited to be a part of that growth, and I think African teams will be successful in the years to come.”

The Brazilian becomes the first player recruited by Portuguese international, Sérgio Daniel Moniz Traguil who joined the team as coach last month.