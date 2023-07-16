Uganda Premier League side, KCCA FC have announced the offloading of nine first team players ahead of the new season.

In a statement released by the Lugogo based side youngster, Allan Okello headlined the clear -out .

Okello rejoined the club last year on a season long loan from Algerian side Paradou FC after a torrid period in North Africa.

There have been reports of KCCA FC trying to re-sign Okello but for now, no conclusive deal has been reached.

KCCA FC have also announced the release of Benjamin Ochan (Contract expired), Brian Aheebwa (Contract expired), Ali Mwirusi Ramadhan (Contract expired), Geofrey Wasswa (Contract expired), Brian Majwega (Contract expired), Mustafa Kizza (Contract expired) ,Brian Kayanja (Terminated) and Denis Iguma (Terminated)

The club said the players had either run down their contracts or have mutually agreed with the club to terminate their contracts.

“Everyone at the club thanks the players for the memories shared during their stay at the club and wishes them the best for the future,” the club said in a farewell message to the players offloaded.

The development comes on the backdrop of efforts by the 13 time league champions to reclaim their lost glory.

The Lugogo side’s efforts for a first league title since 2019 has on several occasions fallen short, including this season when they finished second on the same number of points with winners, Vipers Sports Club.

The club recently appointed Portuguese national, Sérgio Daniel Moniz Traguil as the new manager of the men’s senior team.

Sergio, a holder of a UEFA A license took over from Jackson Mayanja who served as the interim Manager since 19th April 2023.