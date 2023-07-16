Ugandan brands have been urged to take storytelling seriously if they are to thrive in the highly competitive marketing space.

The remarks were made by Daniel Odaka, a digital marketing professional, during the Written and Spoken Word Masterclass held on Saturday at Goethe-Zentrum Kampala Library.

Odaka, currently is the digital channels manager at Airtel Uganda, managing digital products like MyAirtel and Airtel TV among others.

Speaking during the masterclass, Odaka highlighted that for brands looking to connect to more customers or target audiences, it is important that they sharpen their storytelling.

“This is because, when we see all these brands we interact with, whether foreign or local, they tell stories to connect, and beyond that connecting is to create an emotional attachment because in the space of marketing, the only reason we market, is to create an attraction between us and our customers,” Odaka said.

According to the survey by Content Marketing Institute, brands that use story telling seem to attract customers over 22 times more than those that do not.

Furthermore, the survey indicates that 32 times over the normal, people are going to remember the brand that told the story that they resonated with.

Why story telling is important in the marketing space

According to Odaka, one of the benefits of storytelling in the marketing space is that it builds an emotional connection with audiences and customers.

However, he noted that whereas brands should tell stories to create connection with audiences or customers, connection is not enough if it is not emotional.

“It needs to be emotional connection because as individuals, we buy or open things that are logical because we are all emotional buyers. Contrary to belief, we are not all logical buyers but emotional buyers. We all buy based on emotions. The moment a brand can be able make you feel a bit emotional about it, it pretty much has your attention. So, that’s why you need an emotional connection,” he said.

He added that storytelling helps a brand to differentiate itself from the rest, noting that most of the successful brands have focused on making sure they create a difference from self and other brands.

“The reason is to demonstrate brand values. This is one thing that very many brands or companies keep in their boardrooms; the brand values and what they stand for. As a brand you need to show your own values that you stand for,” Odaka said.

Odaka further highlighted that storytelling encourages engagement and participation, saying, “If as a brand, no one is engaging with you, it means you’re not communicating, means you’re missing out on the opportunity to reach more customers.”

Having instructed participants on how important it is to tell stories, Odaka said knowing how to tell stories is another aspect brands should emphasize.

He explained that this can be through creating relatable characters that resonate well with their target audiences.

”Your audience needs to understand this character and what happens is that the character you pick is a reflection of your audience. The person you want to buy your staff is the character you developed such that they can see themselves in the story that you’re telling,” he said.

“For a story to come to full circle, you need to have the conflict and the resolution. There needs to be a reason why your target audience are going through a challenge and why your product for the service is better for them.”

The Written and Spoken Word Masterclass, sponsored by Fasihi Magazine, the Nile Post and Afro Mobile, happens every Saturday, and will run up to August 19, 2023.

This Saturday’s masterclass also saw participants treated to classes on creative writing and spoken word, instructed by veteran journalist Earnest Bazanye, spoken word artist Maritza among others.

To enroll in this physical and virtual programme, you can contact [email protected] or call +256 775 584806.