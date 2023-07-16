MTN Uganda has launched its Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) digital suite, a digital platform of a unique nature that allows for elimination of cash transactions in supply chains of entities.

This FMCG suite being the first of its kind in Uganda, MTN CEO Sylvia Mulinge and Uganda Breweries Limited Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo say that businesses and players in the different supply chains are headed for greater heights due to reduced costs of carrying cash as well as real time monitoring of business operations.

Operations here at Uganda Breweries Limited are moving on swiftly with less human touch on machines.

Much as this is the case at this multi- billion installation, the supply chain of this plant is clogged with cash as stockist, transporters, bar owners and sorghum farmers have been transacting using cash.

Telecom Giant, MTN Uganda, was closely monitoring the situation and unveiled a solution to the cash problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the launch, MTN Uganda CEO, Slyvia Mulinge said that the telecom giant has evolved with the times and continues to offer unique solutions to the challenges facing Ugandans.

Andrew Kilonzo, the Managing Director of Uganda Breweries Limited is excited about this new solution that will see reduction in costs.

MTN Mobile money has now become the giant of financial inclusion with over 600,000 Ugandans using MTN MOMO as a method of payment.

Distributors are crucial players in the Uganda Breweries Supply chain, and they equally can’t wait to have this solution work.

This innovative solution that is out of a strong collaboration of MTN and Uganda Breweries Limited, is destined to revolutionise operations of Fast Moving Consumer Goods businesses in Uganda.