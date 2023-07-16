The ambassador of Ethiopia to Uganda, Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu has awarded a certificate of appreciation to the Ugandans who participated at the recent concluded 2nd High-Level Conference.

The conference was held on June 22, 2023 in Ethiopia capital, Addis Ababa.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Kampala, the ambassador highlighted the embassy’s major achievements secured during the Budget Year 2015 E.C. that strengthened the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Uganda.

Ambassador Yimenu also mentioned the frequent high-level Government officials’ visits from both Ethiopia and Uganda, such as the visit of a delegation led by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to Addis Ababa, and the visits of H.E. Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Ethiopia among others.

She highlighted that the frequent visits of senior government officials of Uganda to Addis Ababa have cemented the strong bilateral relations of the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the ambassador stated that the Embassy had made considerable achievements in countering the false news and information directed at the Ethiopian flagship projects of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which is completed 92 percent despite major challenges perpetrated against the dam.

Regarding the trade and investment situation between Ethiopia and Uganda, the ambassador stated the business relationship between the two countries and indicated the results acquired in the fields of flowers, salt, coal, wood, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and construction.

Yimenu, further underlined the need to strive for more results in the future, considering the huge untapped potential between the two countries.

She highly appreciated Engineer Silvester Matemu, the Executive Director of the Nile Basin Initiatives(NBI), Emmanuel Kasimbazi professor at Makerere University, and other Ugandan friends of Ethiopia; Kungu. Al- Mahadi Adam, Matua Job Richard, Alex Masereka Joel, and Lambert Ebitu.

Adam Kungu, a prime proponent of the GERD, said that the “Downstream countries of the Nile have always wanted to monopolize the use of the river based on colonial agreements, which is unacceptable. The time is now for all Nile Riparian countries to ratify the CFA and realize equitable and reasonable utilization of the River Nile.”

On this turn, Matua said that Ethiopia has always been the epicenter of African Diplomacy and the fight against colonialism and imperialism.

He also expressed that 60% of Ethiopians remain in the dark without access to electricity; ”Must the Ethiopian Government remain ideal without addressing this major need of its people? he asked.

Masereka also undermined that Africans must tell their own story.

In addition, the ambassador also bid farewell to the three Embassy diplomats who completed their tour of diplomatic duty.