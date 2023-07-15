Foreplay! When was the last time you got your person ready for sex? When was the last time your woman couldn’t take it anymore and asked you to just get in? When was the last time your man couldn’t wait to have you?

Foreplay is the cake. Sex is the icing. How you get your person ready for you makes every stroke worth it. Nothing beats a wet warm dripping choockie. Nothing. Nothing matches a hard man ready to tear you apart.

Foreplay is not just for women. It is not something you do to make her wet enough for you. Foreplay is for the man too. Nothing hurts like a man losing his hard-on inside a woman. That situation if not handled well can be the end of everything.

Foreplay can be just a conversation. That is why quickies have been ranked the best. By the time someone walks into your office and sits on you, you have had a conversation that made that decision very easy.

Flirting is very sexy. Don’t underestimate the power of a sexy text to your person while they hustle away. In the middle of that long meeting drop him a picture of your panties. Remind him that he has to take them off later.

Tell her how much you want her. Remind her of a time your tongue gave her goosebumps. Ask her how much she would love to feel your veins grow inside her. Let the conversation be sexy.

Don’t start questioning if he is sure he sent that text to the right person. Wives have learnt the art of turning their men off with their insecurities. Let him enjoy you. Allow him to be dirty with you. Let his mind explore with you.

As a wife, it is your job to make sure that he doesn’t have to think about another woman to get hard for you. As a wife, you must make sure you never stop exploring his body. No way you stopped going down on him because he put a ring on it. Stop forcing your man to cheat.

Men who think flirting with their wives is them trying so hard to excite something they already own is just absurd. As a man, it is your duty to make sure she is not just laying like a log waiting for you to cum. She must have fun.

Don’t let your woman hear things from other men. Things she craves her man to say to her. Don’t let another man make her heart warm. Don’t ever let her think of another man just to get wet for you. Have that conversation. Tell her how sexy she looks.

Tell your person the things you want to do to them. Tell her how you want to part her legs and go down on her and eat it like cake. Tell him how much you enjoy riding him in reverse cowgirl. Own their every sexual thought.

Conversations should get them ready for you. By the time you meet physically, you should be tearing each other’s clothes off at least for the first round.

Till next time, text him you are wet thinking about him.