The retired Bishop of Mukono Diocese, Rt Rev James William Ssebaggala has been appointed caretaker of Luwero Diocese for the period of eight months.

Ssebaggala’s appointment was confirmed in a letter dated July 14, 2023 by the Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.

“Your appointment starts effective Tuesday July 18. We trust the Almighty to guide you and enable you to carry out (your responsibilities)” Kaziimba’s letter partly reads.

“We pray with you and for your family as you embark on this duty. May the Lord continue to keep your faith.” the letter further reads

Ssebaggala’s appointment comes after outgoing bishop, Rt .Rev Eridard Nsubuga Kironde abdicated and handed over Ecclesiastical authority to Archbishop upon retirement, per the Constitution and Canons of the Church of Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early April, Rev. Canon Godfrey Kasana was elected to replace Kironde.

However, the House of Bishops, last month nullified Kasana’s election, and ordered fresh nominations from the Diocesan Nominations Committee within a period of one month, ending July 31, 2023.

According to the church leadership, Kasana’s integrity was misrepresented during the nomination and election process, which invalidated the election.

The House of Bishops was to receive fresh nominations for the next Bishop of Luwero and elect on August 1, 2023 while consecration and enthronement were to be held on August 6, at St. Mark’s Cathedral, Luwero.

However, with Ssebaggala’s tenure ending on March 18, 2024, it remains unclear if the House of Bishops will change the tentative programme.