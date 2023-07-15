It is certain that the people of Oyam North Constituency will remember Dr. Eunice Apio Otuko as their elected representative, who brought hope and excitement to the constituency following the conclusion of the by-election.

Recently declared as the Member of Parliament for Oyam North, Dr. Apio secured a significant win in a hotly contested by-election, defeating Samuel Okello Engola of the NRM party, with 15,781 votes to Engola’s 15,161.

The by-election was held after the tragic death of former MP Col. (Ret.) Charles Okello Engola, who was shot by his bodyguard on May 2, 2023.

Our reporter, Muhamadi Matovu, caught up with her in an interview where she highlighted various issues, including the challenges she encountered during the campaign and her plans for the people of Oyam North.

Excerpts below:

Congratulations upon being elected as the MP representing the people of Oyam North. How do you feel?

I am delighted, thank you.

What does this victory mean for you and the party at large?

This victory gives us hope as the UPC party. We will put in hard work and commitment to rebuild and compete with others on the national political scene.

How unique would you want to be from other leaders?

For Oyam North, we need a leader who will work for the wellbeing of our people. I want to be a firm and effective voice for our people, a uniting factor, and to lead by example as we strive to transform our communities into a better one.

What are you going to focus on as you kick off your leadership?

I am a member of the UPC Party. Our priorities are centered on developing human capital. We do this by promoting policies aimed at poverty eradication, health and education.

As a representative of my constituency, I will therefore focus on lobbying for upgrade of our health center IV at Anyeke to a district hospital, ensuring the various health centres and primary schools are adequately resourced, lobby for adequate budgetary resources to open and maintain key roads, ensure our population have continuous access to safe drinking water sources, and the extension of rural electrification to major trading centres to improve our wellbeing.

What are some of the challenges you faced during your campaign?

Firstly, political campaigns have been highly monetized, and my experience in the Oyam north by-election was no less. Secondly, my being a woman was heavily weaponized against my candidature. Oyam district has two constituencies.

My opponents constantly reminded me that Oyam South already had a female legislator, and that my entry in Oyam North would be an abomination as the district would have an all-women representation in Parliament. Fortunately, the electorates did not buy into this narrative.

Thirdly, the level of violence on election day was unprecedented. My vote protection infrastructure was systematically targeted, and dismantled.

We had key persons responsible for oversight on polling stations arrested, and humiliated, phones and money meant for paying polling agents taken, food truck for supplying polling agents ‘arrested’, and open raids on polling stations by senior politicians of the ruling party where polling officials were put at gunpoint to hand over ballot booklets, that were then ticked and stuffed in to ballot boxes.

The list is endless. That is the sad state of our democracy.

How do you rate the performance of your predecessor in Oyam North?

He is not here to defend himself. I will therefore let this pass.

What is your take on the current state of politics in the country?

We have a lot of work to do.

Where do you see UPC as a party in the next five years to come?

We are rising, and the country is taking notice. We will work hard to rebuild and interest Ugandans from all walks of life to trust us with a new mandate in the coming general election.

UPC used to perform well in the northern region, specifically the Lango sub region but the narrative seems to be changing as other parties take over the area. Does this mean the party is becoming weaker?

On the contrary, we are getting stronger. My experience of the 2021 general elections shows something else. We lost several seats because of the violence and rigging that dominated that particular election. With this experience, we are now the wiser and will work to galvanize our support and vote protection in future elections across the country.

There have been a lot of fights and misunderstandings within the party that led to formation of a faction led by Peter Walubiri. Many people believe that these divisions have greatly affected the party’s growth. What do you think?

Like any other political party in Uganda, we have had our fair share of disagreements. But we have drawn lessons and are working hard to rebuild so we can serve the country better.

If the founding father of UPC Milton Obote was to come back, in your view would he be happy with the way the party is being run?

Expectations should be in tandem with the kind of environment prevailing for operations of political parties. Since the return to multiparty dispensation in 2005, the environment has not been fully enabling for any political party.

In my view, all political parties including the ruling party are weak. We will continue advocating for a leveled ground for all parties, and for the demilitarisation of our politics.

What are some of the challenges that the people of Oyam North are facing?

For a long time, we have had infrastructural issues, among others that have faulted progress. The road network is extremely poor, electricity coverage is accessible to less than 20% of the population (Oyam district), and our 58 primary schools in the constituency perform extremely poorly every year.

Our district has no hospital, and is bedeviled by the lack of equipment, medicines, and human resources.

What special message do you have for your supporters?

Thank you for standing firm for the rule of law. I will use this new space to better address issues at the heart of our communities.