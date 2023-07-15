Former Jinja East Member of Parliament Paul Mwiru has said that people in the National Unity Platform (NUP) party should not look at him as a threat to their positions.

Mwiru made the statements in Jinja while being unveiled as a new NUP member on Friday.

Speaking shortly after his unveiling, Mwiru called for members of the NUP to accept him willingly so that he can contribute to the party using his experience.

“I want to continue within the structures already present. My current boss is the one in charge of Jinja. I, therefore, call upon you to allow me so we can work together,” Mwiru said.

“No one should feel threatened that I am coming to take any positions. I am not here for positions, I am here to work with everyone so we achieve our main goal,” he added.

At the same event, the NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine called upon members to accept every person who joins the party, urging that such people are comrades now.

“We should accept every person that comes to us, whatever their religion or tribe, these are now our comrades and we need them in our fight to rid Uganda of dictatorship and misrule,” he said.

Paul Mwiru defected from Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation ( ANT) which he joined only three years ago after defecting from the Forum For Democratic Change (FDC)