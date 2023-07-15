Hello World, a charity organisation that works to bridge the digital divide by providing connectivity, education and power in full partnership with hard-to-reach communities has together with its partners abrdn, Andan and Roke Telkom opened new hubs in West Nile region of Uganda.

As part of efforts to drive digital education but to also celebrations to mark the World Youth Skills Day, Hello World and its partners are providing free internet access, power, tablets and world-class-educational-software to hundreds of children and teenagers at the 10 hubs.

The ten hubs are located in Barakala, Midigo, Geya, Lobe, Youth Center, Odrave West, Apo host communities, Yoyo Secondary School, Luzira Bright View Primary School, and Ariju Primary School in Bidibidi refugee settlement, all in Yumbe district.

“We are immensely proud to partner with Hello World in their noble mission of empowering vulnerable and remote communities” said Roger Sekaziga, CEO at ROKE Telkom.

“Through our collaboration, we have been able to bring the power of connectivity and educational resources to those who need it the most. The completion of the hubs marks a significant milestone in our shared journey to bridge the digital divide. Together, we are transforming lives, opening doors to knowledge and paving the way for a brighter future.”

Officials said the World Youth Skills Day is a reminder of the importance of skilling teachers and young people for a transformative future.

“We are thrilled to see the completion of these new Hello hubs that will provide youth with the opportunity to access the digital resources they need to succeed in school, learn new skills and connect with the world around them. With Hello Hubs, young people can transform their futures by gaining the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy.”

Stephen Bird, CEO of abrdn, and Hello World supporter said, “Hello World – a charity that, like us, is solving the problems of today and tomorrow with innovative thinking, sustainable values and a futurist approach.”

“Not only are Hello Hubs a place for people to learn, be inspired and pursue their dreams, they serve as a place for people to have a voice and to just simply connect.”

Youths in West Nile applauded Hello World and its partners for the hubs that they said will go a long way in supporting them bridge the digital divide.

Festina Hellen, a student of Yoyo Secondary School in Yumbe district said that as a student, it has been hard for her to carry out school research.

“We have to conduct our own research and with many new topics I am so grateful for the Hello Hub because the free internet will make learning so much easier.”