Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has disbanded all MK Units in each region and placed all of them under one umbrella commanded by him as the principal.

Gen Muhoozi also selected a Central Executive Committee that will oversee the executive duties of the MK Movement as well as a disciplinary committee to reign on errant supporters in the camp.

Michael Mawanda, the chairperson of the MK Movement’s top disciplinary organ confirmed the development.

“We all agreed that all units should merge and we do joint mobilization for MK Movement,” he said.

According to the new settings, at least two members of the Central Committee are expected to attend every event for the MK Movement.

“We will not launch structures anymore because we are all now one structure. We are preparing ourselves now for elections, all these positions we are holding, therefore, are interim,” he added.