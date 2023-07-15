By David Ijjo

In the wake of President Museveni’s address about the ADF and its attack on a Kasese school, experts have asked government to consider peace negotiations rather than solely relying on a military approach to resolve the crisis.

ADF rebels last month attacked Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese killing 43 people including students.

President Museveni this week described ADF as being weak, noting that Uganda working with countries in the region, using military, intelligence and diplomatic means will see the ADF is finally wiped out.

However, commenting about the president’s speech Dr.Arthur Bainomugisha argued that after years of unsuccessful attempts to defeat the rebels, it is crucial to explore peaceful resolutions.

He believes that resorting to peaceful means is a reasonable approach.

“From the protagonists, each one of them will try to have a military option so as to have a victor and a loser, but from a peaceful approach, it is a win win situation for both sides, after 20years and government has failed to defeat the ADF, it would important to explore the peaceful option” Dr. Bainomugisha said.

On the other hand, Fred Egesa, another security maintains that negotiating peace with an international terrorist group is implausible, emphasizing the need to eliminate them through military operations.

“It would be easy for peace negotiations if ADF was a local force not interlinked with international terrorist alliances such as the Al-Shabaab, therefore talking to them may not solve the problem

Speaking on Thursday, the president said intelligence lapses are partly to blame for the attack.

“Therefore, the residual problem of ADF is an intelligence problem to locate where the remnants are and what they are planning. Attacks like the one of Nyabugaando, are on account of the relaxation in the area by the security forces because the area had been peaceful for a long time,” Museveni said.

However, experts say it is positive to note that the commander-in-chief is now aware of the lapses within his security forces and hope that necessary measures will be taken to rectify the issue

Shadow Minister for Internal Affairs, Abdala Kiwanuka, however, expressed concern about innocent citizens continuing to suffer at the hands of the rebels.

He highlighted the need for government to engage in dialogue to resolve the conflict.

Kiwanuka warned that if the government does not engage with the ADF, it may be perceived as a creation of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.