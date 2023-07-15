By David Ijjo

DNA testing has emerged as a contentious issue given the recent advancements in genetic testing that have raised questions about the potential repercussions on children’s mental health.

While these tests provide a child with the right to know their identity, psychologists and child advocates are highlighting the complex challenges likely to arise.

Moses Ntege, the Executive Director of Joy for Children Uganda, expressed worry on the potential harms that DNA testing inflicts on children.

While the surge in DNA testing has proven beneficial for families especially in cases where men discover that their presumed biological children are not related to them, it has also led to significant distress for the children involved.

“Children risk losing parental love upon knowing their DNA results, some can even be chased out of homes or even have their education affected, but also children are likely to be subjected to psychological disorders due to societal perceptions about them,”Ntege said.

Dr. Moses Mpanga, a physiotherapist and founder of Mind Nest Uganda highlighted some of the mental health challenges that children are likely to experience as a result of DNA testing.

“DNA has aspects of mental health which has got a lot of psycho-social issues that may affect children, this leaves them at the risks of stress and depression which may expose them to a series of mental illnesses.”

In the past, men who discovered they were not the biological fathers of their children often kept it a secret, intending to protect the rights of the children.

However, child advocates and therapists have come up with strategies and solutions to help children cope with the aftermath of DNA testing.

Ntege and Mpanga emphasize the importance of preserving family bonds and the child’s identity, particularly in Uganda where a child’s identity and clan are linked to their father.

A change in paternity can result in a loss of the child’s identity, making it crucial to provide support and guidance to children during such challenging situations.

Both experts call on the government to collaborate with therapists in DNA testing centers to ensure child safety stressing on the need to establish protective measures to safeguard children from potential harm.

Without appropriate safeguards measures, children are at risk of losing their citizenship as important documents such as National IDs require parental identification for registration.

As DNA testing continues to gain popularity and accessibility, experts find it imperative for society to address the potential negative impacts on children’s mental health.