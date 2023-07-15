By David Ijjo

Local leaders in the Lango sub-region have voiced their concerns over the delayed implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM), attributing it to conflicting guidelines issued by the central government.

The majority of districts in Lango have experienced challenges in disbursing funds to beneficiaries, with calls from local leaders to be actively involved in the guideline development process.

Sam Atul, the Mayor of Lira City highlighted the challenge faced by Lira City authorities in determining the beneficiaries from various Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs) due to unclear guidelines.

“This lack of clarity hampers the effective execution of the program, hindering its intended objectives,” said Atul.

Moses Okello, the Parish Development Model focal point person in Dokolo District, revealed that out of the 7.2 billion shillings allocated to the district, only 38 million shillings have been disbursed to beneficiaries thus far.

The situation is not unique to Dokolo District but persists across other districts in Lango as well, leaving local leaders grappling with the ambiguity surrounding the guidelines. Consequently, leaders are advocating for their active involvement in the process of developing comprehensive and well-defined guidelines.

Atul reiterated the need for local leaders to contribute to the guideline development process, ensuring clarity and coherence in implementation strategies. Similarly.

Lawrence Egole, the Resident City Commissioner of Lira, stressed the significance of integrity and honesty among beneficiaries for the Parish Development Model to achieve its ultimate goal of poverty eradication in the country.

“This call for accountability serves as a reminder that the success of the program relies not only on clear guidelines but also on the responsible actions of all parties involved,” Egole said.

The Resident District Commissioner of Dokolo, Barbra Aketch echoed the sentiments expressed by other local leaders, emphasizing the urgent need for the central government to address the conflicting guidelines and collaborate with local leaders to ensure smooth implementation of the Parish Development Model.

As the Lango sub-region grapples with the challenges posed by conflicting guidelines, the central government has been tasked with the mandate to address these concerns promptly by actively involving local leaders in the process of developing guidelines, ensuring their clarity and coherence, and fostering transparency and accountability among beneficiaries for the effectivity of the Parish Development Model.