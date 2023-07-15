Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Dr Kiiza Besigye has quit operating Nsambya Total fuel station as a dealer.

About 27 years ago, Besigye entered a deal with Total Energies Uganda to run the Nsambya branch as a dealer.

However, on Thursday, through his Twitter platform, the former presidential candidate revealed that stopped running the station in April.

”After more than 27 years of running Nsambya Total Station as a dealer, I handed back the station to Total on April 19, 2023.“ Besigye tweeted.

He further revealed that the station has reopened under a new dealer, whose details are yet to be known.

“I thank Total Energies Uganda for the partnership, while it lasted. I also thank the staff who helped run the station. Special thanks are reserved for our wonderful customers for supported the business all these years. More especially, the customers that continued supporting us from 2001, when I’ve been politically persecuted. Blessings to all.” Besigye stated.

The FDC strongman explained that he has retired from the fuel retail business to focus on politics.

“I have decided to retire from the fuel retail business and focus on my political career. I am grateful to Total Energies for the partnership and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors.” he said.

It should be remembered that for long, there have been speculations that Besigye owned the entire site on which the Nsambya Total station sits.

However, Besigye has dismissed the claims as untrue, noting that the property and all developments there belongs to Total.

“I have never owned the property; it’s always been Total property. I was only a “Dealer”- operator of the business.. It’s the only Station I was operating.” Besigye clarified.

He also denied running several hotels and other properties as claimed by some Ugandans.

”Some propagandists have been saying Equatorial Hotel and other properties in Kampala are mine- lies!”