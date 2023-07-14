Police and sister security agencies in Fort Portal are looking for a UPDF soldier who shot and killed two colleagues last night.

According to UPDF reports, the soldier on the run is Cpl Avugo Lomuro of the Mountain Division Signal Department, who is assigned to the Airforce Evacuation Component.

Deo Akiki, the deputy defence spokesperson, confirmed the incident but declined to name the deceased soldiers “as per UPDF policy of reporting to the family.”

The suspect in the shootout injured another soldier who has yet to be identified, according to preliminary findings.

“The hunt is on for the soldier who is on the run. He will definately be brought to book to answer for his crimes. The UPDF condemns the act of the soldier in whatever circumstances,” Akiki said

Adding that in there is “a clear and well defined mechanism of handling internal grievances and the killer soldier should have followed them.”

This incident brings the total number of people killed in a shootout by UPDF soldiers to three in two months.

These include the late minister of state for labour Rtd. Charlse Engola who was shot at close range by his bodyguard in Kyanja on May 2.