The world is witnessing an alarming increase in the capture and trading of snakes as exotic pets.

This disturbing trend came to light during a media briefing held ahead of World Snake Day on July 16th.

World Animal Protection highlighted that snakes are increasingly being taken from the wild and kept in captivity to supply the international exotic pet market and zoos.

Although source countries such as Uganda claim that commercial rearing of snakes benefits people and conservation, the animals are subjected to torture during capture and inhumane conditions during transportation.

Those that do survive are kept in captivity and endure a life of misery in inadequate conditions.

Wildlife Campaign Manager at World Animal Protection, Edith Kabesiime, urged the public to resist keeping snakes as pets or visiting zoos that hold them in captivity for commercial purposes.

“There is a dangerous trend that is currently gaining momentum – Snakes are extracted from the wild and kept in captivity to supply the international exotic pet market and zoos,”she said.

Kabesiime said source countries such as Uganda encourage commercial rearing of snakes claiming that the practice benefits people and conservation.

But she said amazing creatures are subjected to untold torture during capture.

“They are packed in inhumane conditions during transportation and fed improper diets devoid of important nutrients. Those that survive and are bought by the so-called snake lovers, spend the rest of their lives caged and live in misery,”she noted.

Governments were also called upon to enact policies that protect snakes in their natural habitats.

Kabesiime emphasised that snakes are wild animals that have a right to a wild life, and they are not for humans to abuse and exploit.

“We strongly urge the public to refrain from keeping snakes as pets or visiting zoos that hold them in captivity for commercial purposes,”she said.

The exotic pet trade comprises approximately 20% of the global pet trade, and reptiles are among the most misunderstood animals.

Misconceptions about their sentience result in many owners failing to provide appropriate care in terms of space, nutrition, environment, and enrichment.

As a result, cruelty and neglect become widespread, perpetuating a large trade that endangers the survival of these animals in the wild.

The Ball python is among the species most affected by the exotic pet trade and represents a significant concern.

This snake is the most traded live animal exported legally from Africa.

Additionally, snakes are often kept in zoos, where tourists pay to see them, unaware that they are supporting animal cruelty.

Snakes play an essential role in controlling rodent populations and ecological balance.

With over 100 snake species in Uganda currently at risk, including the Black Mamba, Ball Python, and Green Bush Viper, it’s crucial to protect snakes from being poached, removed from their natural habitats, or bred in captivity under inhumane conditions.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic underscores the critical need to combat the exotic pet trade.

The virus highlighted the potential for disease transmission from wild animals that are subjected to the cruel practices of the wildlife trade and then transmitted to humans.

Notably, snakes are a possible source of salmonella that can cause typhoid fever. Therefore, it is imperative to protect not only animals and biodiversity but also human health.

It’s high time to halt the exotic pet trade and allow snakes and other wild animals to live freely in their natural habitats.

Reptiles, comprising approximately 20% of the global exotic pet trade, are one of the most misunderstood groups of animals.