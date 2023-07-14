A leading member of the opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been found dead.

The body of Chérubin Okende was discovered riddled with bullets, in his car in the capital, Kinshasa.

A government spokesman said it was shocked to learn of his assassination.

Mr Okende was the government’s transport minister before he resigned from office in December last year to join the opposition party Ensemble pour la République of Moïse Katumbi. He became the party’s spokesman.

Tensions are said to be high ahead of the next elections at the end of this year.