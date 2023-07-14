By Richard Ndagije

In an exciting announcement for the boxing community, the Bombers have been selected as one of the participants in the highly anticipated $1,000,000 Africa Elite Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships.

The prestigious event, set to take place in Yaounde, Cameroon, from July 25, 2023, to August 6, 2023 will see the best boxing talents from across the continent competing for glory and a chance to claim their share of the massive prize fund.

With 35 countries already confirming their participation, this championship promises to be a thrilling showcase of boxing prowess and determination. Athletes from Uganda, renowned for their incredible skills and tenacity, are eagerly preparing to represent their nation on the international stage.

The Uganda Boxing Federation President, Moses Muhangi, emphasizes the immense talent that the Uganda bombers will showcase at the boxing championship. However, he continues to express concern over the lack of government support in terms of funding, fearing that Uganda might miss out on such a significant opportunity.

It is expected that the Bombers, composed of 11 men and 6 women, will demonstrate exceptional talent, reflecting the country’s dedication to the sport and its rich boxing heritage.

The $1,000,000 Africa Elite Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships serve as a platform to nurture and promote boxing excellence within Africa. This landmark event not only provides an opportunity for boxers to display their skills but also encourages camaraderie and friendly competition among nations.