Former Jinja East Member of Parliament Paul Mwiru has formally crossed from Alliance for National Unity Transformation (ANT) and joined National Unity Platform (NUP)

Paul Mwiru, who defected alongside other leaders from NRM, FDC and ANT were officially unveiled by NUP Party President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu at the party regional offices in Jinja City.

As early as 8:00am National Unity platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alongside other Party leaders were already in Jinja City where they first held radio talkshow.

They later visited the home of NUP strongman Muhammad Musisi aka Badman in Masese.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thereafter he led his entourage into the town centre where he held a procession through different streets which paralysed business for more than an hour.

They proceeded to the party offices where they unveiled new members who had defected from different political parties, former Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru the most prominent.

Others included four Kamuli district councillors who crossed from NRM led by Mbulamuti town councillor Chris Wabwire.

The NUP also poached Iganga district Chairman Shabir Isabirye from FDC and his counterpart Paul Lugada from Jinja District.

Kyagulanyi encouraged party supporters to remain firm because their party is moving from strength to strength.

NUP Party leadership in Busoga subregion are optimistic that the new entrants will be a great boost to their party.