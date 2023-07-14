Letshego Uganda, a subsidiary of Letshego Holdings Limited has partnered with Turaco Insurance Brokers to provide affordable health insurance coverage to Letshego customers.

With a mere 1% of Ugandans currently covered by formal insurance plans, the partnership according to officials, will help bridge that gap .

With this new arrangement, Letshego customers will now be able to safeguard themselves and their families against unforeseen medical-related expenses with an insurance product named “LetsGo Insure“ which will be an embedded and enhancement for clients of Letshego’s deduction at source solution.

Using Turaco’s proprietary technology, qualifying Letshego customers will be automatically signed up for LetsGo Insure as part of their loan onboarding process.

This arrangement will have two benefits of hospital cash and funeral benefit with the former acting as an income replacement upon hospitalisation with a shs1 million benefit, while the life cover (funeral) benefit provides financial relief of shs2 million to the insured’s family in the unfortunate event of their passing, easing the burden of funeral expenses during a difficult time.

“At Letshego, we are committed to providing our customers with holistic financial solutions that meet their evolving needs. Partnering with Turaco to offer LetsGo Insure is a significant step towards achieving our goal of Improving Lives in Uganda. We believe that this collaboration will not only offer our customers essential protection but also enable them to thrive and pursue their aspirations with greater confidence,” said Giles Aijukwe, the Letshego Uganda CEO said.

The Turaco General Manager, Hamza Mutebi underscored the importance of the partnership.

“Most Ugandans today remain unreached by mainstream insurance, leaving them incredibly vulnerable to financial shocks caused by illness, accidents, and death. Strategic partnerships like this one remain critical in enabling Ugandans to access affordable and valuable insurance providing them a financial safety net and, ultimately, peace of mind. We extend our sincere appreciation to Letshego Uganda for embarking on this journey with us, driving mass-market insurance adoption in Uganda,” he said.