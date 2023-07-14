Kawempe hospital has denied reports that it lost neonatal babies due to power outages.

Kawempe national referral hospital, a prominent healthcare facility in the Kampala metropolitan area, has strongly refuted claims of losing seven neonatal babies due to a recent power outage.

The hospital administration clarified that they possess two standby automatic generators, each with a capacity of 500 KVAS, which are designed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the facility during any electrical disruptions.

Addressing the allegations, the hospital stated that it receives neonatal babies from the Kampala metropolitan area, and unfortunately, many of them are referred late, leaving the medical staff with limited time to provide necessary interventions.

This time constraint, coupled with the critical conditions of some infants upon arrival, has led to challenging situations for the medical team.

Regarding the reported eighth power outage, the hospital provided specific details about the conditions and complications of the neonatal babies involved.

One of the infants had an extremely low birth weight and suffered from complications of prematurity, while four others had very low birth weights with similar prematurity-related complications. Additionally, two babies were diagnosed with birth asphyxia.

The hospital clarified that these tragic deaths occurred at different times and were not simultaneous, as alleged.

Each case was assessed and treated individually by the medical staff, who worked diligently to provide the necessary care and interventions.

Despite their efforts, the severity of the babies’ conditions, combined with the challenges posed by late referrals and limited time, resulted in the unfortunate outcomes.

The hospital administration emphasised its commitment to providing the best possible care for all patients, especially neonatal babies, and pledged to continuously improve their services and protocols to prevent future incidents.