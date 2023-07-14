The number of those who died in Kenya on Wednesday in protests about the high cost of living has risen from six to 13, according to the country’s human rights watchdog.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) says 10 people were killed by police, including a minor, while three people died in intercommunal violence caused by the protests in the west of the country.

The KHRC is investigating reports that the police failed to intervene in the intercommunal clashes, Davis Malombe, who heads the commission, said.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki says 312 people, including an opposition MP, were arrested during the demonstrations and will be charged.

“Security officers are directed to enforce the law firmly and decisively and deal with all criminals, including economic saboteurs, looters and vandals who are destroying public and private property,” the minister said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also expressed the government’s intention to arrest opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Martha Karua, who called for the demonstrations.

But the opposition remains defiant, with a senior member of the coalition, Edwin Sifuna, telling Kenya’s Citizen TV on Thursday that the protests will continue next week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Source: BBC