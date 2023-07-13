Additional reporting by Muhamadi Matovu

Suspects accused of murdering five people from the same family have been arraigned before court and charged with eight counts including murder.

Those who were arraigned before court include Ssekajiggo Dan, Noreen Nassiwa, Shamula Vincent commonly known as Chote.

The chief magistrate of Masaka referred the case to the high court, as it is a capital offense. He adjourned the case to August 3, 2023.

On June 24, 2021, the residents of Kijonjo Village in Masaka District woke up to the shocking news of the murder of five people from the same family.

ADVERTISEMENT

These included Emmanuel Muteesasira, 57, his wife Proscovia Ndagaano, 52, their daughter Beatrice Nakalyango, 13, and two grandchildren, Shivan Nakasagga, 5 and Robert Kayemba, 2, were all brutally murdered.

The attack reawakened disturbing memories of previous incidents in Masaka sub-region that occurred between July and September 2021. Machete-wielding attackers wreaked havoc and killed at least 26 people, mostly elderly persons, while injuring 14 others.

The attackers who were hitting their victims with blunt objects on the head, used to strike between 8pm and 6am, taking advantage of the Covid-19 curfew.

Some suspects, including two MPs, Mr. Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West), were arrested and later arraigned in court over various charges, including murder, attempted murder, terrorism, and abetting terrorism.

The two legislators secured bail on February 13, 2022, after spending 17 months on remand.