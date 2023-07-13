In efforts to address the escalating issue of traffic offenses and road crashes involving government vehicles, the Speaker of parliament, Anita Annet Among, convened a crucial crisis meeting on July 13th, 2023.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including the Minister of Works and Transport General Katumba Wamala, the Executive Director of the Uganda National Roads Authority Allen Kagina, the Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, the Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, representatives from the Uganda Police Force, and officials from the Ministry of Health.

One of the primary focus of the meeting was to find effective solutions and implement measures to promote responsible use of government vehicles, which have emerged as the primary culprits in a substantial number of traffic offenses and accidents.

Disturbingly, statistics from 2022 revealed that more than 500 government vehicles were involved in accidents, underscoring the urgent need for action.

During the discussions, participants recognized the gravity of the situation and emphasized the importance of enforcing responsible use of government vehicles.

To curb this growing problem, the meeting attendees resolved to implement stricter measures and impose sanctions for the misuse of government vehicles, as outlined in the Public Service Standing Orders. These orders provide a comprehensive framework for the appropriate use of government resources, including vehicles, and prescribe penalties for violations.

The Ministry of Works and Transport, in collaboration with the Uganda National Roads Authority, will spearhead the implementation of these measures.

They will be responsible for developing and disseminating clear guidelines and protocols for the responsible use of government vehicles.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health will play a crucial role in creating awareness campaigns that emphasize the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations.