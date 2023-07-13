Residents in Greater Masaka are in shock after a prominent coffee dealer identified as John Ddamulira was attacked by armed gunmen who shot him before robbing him of about Shs 100 million yesterday.

It is said Ddamulira had just withdrawn money from Centenary Bank branch in Kyotera when the assailants trailed him and opened fire on his car as he approached Kalisizo town.

Ddamulira is said to have narrowly survived the gunshots but sustained injuries in his chest and teeth.

Eye witnesses say Ddamulira managed to drive himself to Kalisizo hospital to seek treatment after being shot but was referred to Masaka Referral Hospital.

According to Ddamulira’s daughter identified as Ritah, he was later airlifted to Kampala where he is currently receiving treatment.

At the writing of this, police is yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

Lately, armed robberies have been on the rise in Greater Masaka.

It is believed the gunmen target businessmen who move with huge sums of money.

Early June, another coffee dealer was reportedly put on gunpoint and robbed of over Shs100 million.