By Gore Ruvimbo

With mental health still being an unsought health factor, men have continued to suffer more. Not that women are an exception, no but women with their natural sharing nature they tend to offload some burdens unlike the men. An observation says women tend to share their thoughts, feelings, struggles and, more when they feel burdened.

Men have different reasons why they do not share outside their biological build up. Today we delve deep into why men are less inclined to sharing. The world continues losing good men to drug and substance abuse and suicides hence by shedding light on this phenomenon we can foster a better understanding and encourage healthier communication for the wellbeing of all men.

Socialization and Gender Stereotypes:

Traditional expectations of masculinity often emphasize self-reliance, emotional stoicism, and the suppression of vulnerability. Most men are unwilling to share in fear of, “what will the people say?”

Well in actual reality people have no say over your life. Its you and only you who can take care of you. The outside world does not fully understand the demons you fight on a daily neither do they know how you make it through the day thus they do not hold a say in your life.

Living up to societal expectations has sent most men to the grave early and unfulfilled, but until when are we to suffer resulting from external factors when we can change the narrative.

Cultural Influences:

Culturally and historically men have been painted out to be the strongest hence any sense of weakness calls for an attack on these men. Men are people too, the tire, they cry and yes it gets heavy for them.

Most men are carrying traumas from their childhoods since they were told to toughen up. Most boy child sexual abuses went unnoticed because they are men they cannot accept being overpowered by women. It is sad right?

We could save these men if we tried. Men and women can work together to make this change but it begins with men accepting that they need the help.

Lack of Support Networks:

Men may face unique challenges when it comes to building support networks. Social dynamics, male friendships, and the availability of emotional support systems may differ for men compared to women. By nature, women are emotional beings hence they can pour out but men are quite logical.

But it’s not every time that we should apply logical thinking especially when it comes to mental health. There is a disease that comes with mental health called denial and it’s a deadly one.

As long as we cannot yet accept that we are suffering then we cannot be saved. Remember you only visit a doctor when you accept that you are sick, but this only applies to physical sickness. When it comes to the mind it is a different situation. Sometimes it takes other people to notice you and then it takes you accept that they see beyond you and go look for help. Mental health checks should be looked at as normal regular blood tests.

Encouraging Emotional well-being in men

But the story can change, what if we lived in a world where men were not taught how to be men and they just chose to be whoever. Trust me this doesn’t take away their ability to be husbands, fathers and of course masculine. They can be vulnerable and still take up their respective roles in society. Without pressuring them they can still achieve their duties and goals. Sometimes all they need is support instead of pressure.

Promoting Emotional Literacy and Communication Skills:

Another crucial aspect of encouraging emotional well-being in men is promoting emotional literacy and communication skills. Men should be provided with the tools and resources necessary to identify and articulate their emotions effectively. By fostering healthy communication, men can develop stronger relationships, both personally and professionally, and gain a deeper understanding of their own emotional needs.

Creating Safe Spaces and Support Networks:

To address the lack of support networks for men, it is essential to create safe spaces where they can openly express their emotions without judgment or stigma. These spaces can be in the form of support groups, counseling services, or even online communities where men can connect with others who share similar experiences. By building robust support networks, men can find solace, guidance, and encouragement in times of emotional distress.

Chapters a mental health and rehabilitation center found in Bugolobi offers free therapy sessions every first week of the month, go get discovered and if found unwell start a journey on healing.

Atarax is an online free mental health consultation with qualified therapist just to help you pour out, they don’t have to know who you are, you just get the help you need

Thank heavens the government of Uganda established a mental health center in almost all government health facilities which are very affordable.

This podcast provides you with the needed information for you to fully grasp the concept of mental health, understand yourself and know where to seek help

All these are safe spaces where help is offered without stigma or discrimination

Do yourself a favor, get discovered and get helped.