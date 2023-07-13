Next Radio, Uganda’s first audio-visual radio station, has announced the extension of its partnership with Pirates Rugby Club for another year. This collaboration between the two entities has been in place since the beginning of 2022 and has proven highly successful.

Next Radio and Pirates Rugby Club expressed their enthusiasm and commitment to continue this fruitful alliance.

Next Radio provides media support to Pirates Club through this ongoing partnership, offering them a prominent platform to showcase their achievements, exceptional players, and inspiring stories.

One of the key initiatives undertaken by Next Radio is the live coverage of Pirates Club’s home matches. With an on-ground presence, the radio station broadcasts the games, conducts interviews, and hosts live shows, ensuring the club remains at the forefront of media attention.

Timothy Bhatia, Next Radio’s Brand Manager, emphasized the importance of health and wellness in their partnership with Pirates Rugby Club. “We like to champion health and wellness, and through this, we can tap into this ever-growing sports audience and involve them as part of the growing Next Radio family,” he said.

Bhatia further explained that the collaboration not only benefits the club and the radio station but also offers a unique opportunity to interact with their listeners and recruit more potential fans.

With their shared vision and dedication, this collaboration is expected to bring even greater success and growth in the future.