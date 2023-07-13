Police in the Buikwe district have arrested a 25-year-old man named Ekurius Wazemba for hacking to death his 19-year-old wife, Priscilla Agasiru, under mysterious circumstances.

This incident occurred in Luwayo village, Kawolo Division, Buikwe district on July 11, around 9 p.m.

Although it is unclear how the suspect dragged his wife to the crime scene in Luwayo, it is said that after the brutal murder, he dumped the deceased’s head on the roadside.

According to police witness report, this young couple with a one-year-old baby had been having family disagreements for months.

Hellen Butoto, the police spokesperson for the Sezibwa region, revealed that detectives have also arrested the suspect’s father to assist with the investigation.