The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisolsadat, has warned Muslims in Uganda against cultural invasion by western powers, especially targeting the youth.

He made the remarks as he paid a courtesy visit to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) headquarters where he held a closed meeting with government officials and members of parliament.

He also met religious leaders led by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje.

Dr Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and the current Chairperson of the Interreligious Council of Uganda (IRCU) also attended the engagement.

President Raisi was ushered into the Mufti’s Office upon his arrival at Old Kampala, where he held a closed meeting with government officials.

These included; Hajjat Lukia Nakadama Isanga, the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister; Hajjat Oleru Huda, State Minister of Defense in charge of Veteran Affairs; Muluri Mukasa, Minister of Public Service and some Members of Parliament.

After the meeting, President Raisi joined the Muslim congregation for prayers led by Mubaje.

Raisi criticised the West for promoting immorality, such as homosexuality, which he deemed contrary to nature and divine laws.

He emphasised the common ground between Muslims and Christians, both being Abrahamic religions that promote family values.

He also mentioned the agreement of cooperation signed between his government and the host government led by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

After the meeting, he joined the Muslim congregation for Isha prayers led by Mufti Mubaje.

He expressed his delight in meeting religious leaders from different denominations who are cooperating harmoniously under one forum and meeting the enthusiastic youth who had gathered in large numbers to welcome him.

He also urged Muslims to use the mosque as avenues to address other societal problems.

“Apart from holding congregational prayers, Mosques could also be used as avenues where faithful could converge to address other societal Problems such as poverty, illiteracy, diseases, unemployment,”he said.

Dr. Mugalu delivered a speech on behalf of the Interreligious Council of Uganda where he highlighted the background and achievements of the council since its establishment in 2001.

He called for closer cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He appreciated the President’s efforts in promoting interfaith dialogue and peace in the country.

He expressed his confidence that the partnership between the Ugandan government and the Iranian government would lead to continuous growth and development in the country.

Mubaje expressed appreciation to the Iranian government for its recent reconciliation efforts with the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He also expressed prayers for peace to other Muslim countries still affected by armed conflicts, such as Palestine, Syria, Yemen, and Sudan.

He commended President Museveni for giving them the chance to be a part of the programme of the official visit.

The visit was seen as a success, and President Raisi was given a warm send-off by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem.

The Iranian leader is expected to visit Zimbabwe next, and there is hope that his visit will lead to more positive relations between Iran and African countries.