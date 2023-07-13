Following a spate of road accidents that have claimed more than 77 lives in under a week, government has issued a series of resolutions to improve road safety.

Chief among the resolutions is that a revamped general public sensitization campaign on how to use the road safely. The meeting also resolved to punish public servants who are found misusing government vehicles on the road. They were cited as the biggest offenders of traffic regulations.

The July 13 meeting was called and attended by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among, Works and Transport Minister General Katumba Wamala, Uganda National Roads Authority Executive Director Allen Kagina, the Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, the Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, Uganda Police Force and the Ministry of Health.

A further breakdown of the 21 resolutions reached by the meeting will follow on this website shortly.