By David Ijjo

The Uganda National Revenue Authority (UNRA) has been charged with the mandate of towing vehicles stalled on the road due to mechanical conditions with sanctioned warnings issued to government vehicle users who have been listed among the biggest road offenders.

The mandate follows a July 13, meeting which was called and attended by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among, Works and transport Minister Genaral Katumba Wamala, Uganda National Roads Authority offcials, the government chief whip Hamson Obua, the leader of opposition Mathias Mpuuga, Uganda Police Force and the ministry of Health.

According the report, government vehicles were listed to be the highest perpetrators of traffic offences including road crashes with over 500 government vehicles involved in accidents in 2022 hence calling for more responsible government vehicle usage backed by sanctions in case of misuse.

Among other resolutions passed included the need for stringent enforcement and increased sensitization of road users on compliance with speed limits with a suggestive to re-introduce the installation of speed governors in all vehicles to regulate speeding.

The meeting also resolved to remove roadside markets and taxi parks that have encroached onto roads and road reserves in areas Busega, Lukaya, Kireka and Kyaliwajala among others.

At least 77 people have lost their lives to road crashes with over 364 sustaining both serious and minor injuries in a period of one week.

The latest accident to cause national shock was that of of renowned Kampala businessman, Apollo Nyegamehe alias Aponye who perished on July 6 when his vehicle, a Toyota Land cruiser crashed into a stationary lorry at Itojo along the Mbarara-Ntungamo highway.

Three other occupants of the vehicle including the driver were admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Traffic Police has since attributed the accident to over speeding by the driver.

Subsequently, former Member of Parliament for Erute North in Lira District, Charles Angiro Gutomoi and three others also perished in an accident after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned several times after the driver lost control.

Newest to the fatalities of road crashes was Dauda Kawawu, a Link bus driver who died on spot following a crash at Mukuyu in Kyenjojo district when he rammed into a stationery truck. The bus had over 11 causalities who needed hospitalisation.

In May this year, two street children were knocked dead during a 1am accident involving a Mercedes Benz at the Acacia-Kayunga road junction in Kampala. In a video that went viral on social media, the speeding black Mercedes-Benz lost control and hit the stationary road barriers.

Below are the detailed resolutions

IMMEDIATE INTERVENTIONS:

Enforcement of the relevant laws and regulations:

Whereas the Traffic and Road safety Act, 1998 has attendant regulations that have aided its operationalization, the Roads Act, 2019 which addresses various aspects of road safety, does not have regulations.

There is need for regulations to operationalize section 57, 58 and 59 on the towing and auctioning of abandoned or broken down automobiles on carriage ways.

UNRA has immediately offered at least 8 tow vehicles to tow abandoned vehicles.

The Minister of Works and Transport must expedite the development of regulations to operationalize the Roads Act, 2019.

The Minister of Works undertook to table regulations operationalizing the Roads Act, 2019 within one month (by 13th August 2023).

Streamlining the motor vehicle registration function under the Ministry of Works and Transport which requires an additional UGX. 40 bn.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance and Uganda Communications Commission should ensure the immediate dissemination of pop up messages on road safety to all mobile phone subscribers.

Replacing missing road furniture:

Such as road signs, reflectors, fences etc. and exploring the use of appropriate alternative materials to minimize vandalism and theft.

Conclusion of the Memorandum of understanding between the public agencies responsible for transport and road safety and the private sector on towing of abandoned vehicles.

Sensitization and enforcement of Motor Third Party Insurance:

Whereas Motor third party insurance, introduced by the Motor Vehicle Insurance (Third Party Risks) Act in 1989, provides for compulsory insurance against third party bodily risks in respect of the use of vehicles, often times victims of accidents are not indemnified.

There is need for more sensitization on Motor Third Party insurance.

Increased public education and awareness on road safety in order to shape road user behavior.

There is need for constant and consistence sensitization of the general public on road safety using all available mass media.

The meeting was notified that out of the required budget of UGX 20bn for road safety, only UGX. 5bn was released.

There is therefore need for adequate resourcing of the road safety function across the relevant agencies.

Uganda Police Force should scale up monitoring and enforce compliance with the right of way and use of lead cars, sirens and LED lights on auto mobiles. Those culpable of breaches should be prosecuted.

Responsible use of Government vehicles

Government vehicles continue to be the highest perpetrators of traffic offences including road crashes. In 2022, over 500 Government vehicles were involved in accidents.

There is need for more responsible use of Government vehicles backed by sanctions for misuse as prescribed in the Public Service Standing Orders.

Compliance with speed limits

There is need for stringent enforcement and increased sensitization of road users on compliance with speed limits. There is urgent need to re-introduce the installation of speed governors in all vehicles to regulate speeding.

UNRA is directed to immediately remove roadside markets and taxi parks that have encroached onto roads and road reserves for example Busega, Lukaya, Kireka and Kyaliwajala.

Local leaders should sensitize the masses on the need to comply with road safety rules and regulations.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development should increase the recurrent budget allocation to UNRA, Ministry of Works and Transport and Uganda Police Force for immediate road safety interventions.

MEDIUM TERM INTERVENTIONS

Re-introduction of periodic mandatory vehicle inspection under the Police Force. This requires adequate resourcing and equipping of the Uganda Police Force.

Adequately equipping the relevant enforcement agencies with the relevant toolsincluding but not limited to numbers, equipment and automobiles to aid the effective enforcement of the law.

Particularly for driver testing and training, there is need to reduce physical contact between enforcement personnel and drivers to minimize incidences of corruption.

Government should invest in automatic number plate recognition cameras, linked to ticketing of offenders and speed guns.

Strengthening roads monitoring and surveillance for amongst others, timely detection and removal of abandoned vehicles on carriage ways and reprimanding errand drivers and road users.

UNRA needs adequate resourcing for requisite equipment for communication and towing abandoned vehicles.

LONGTERM INTERVENTIONS

Automation of regulatory and monitoring processes to minimize human contact and reduce incidents of corruption and influence peddling.

Enhancement of budgetary provisions to the relevant agencies in the road safety value chain.

General strengthening of road safety monitoring and enforcement

Enforcement of speed limits around blind and black spots notably markets, schools and other public facilities.

Road designs should match the growing population of people and vehicles and strategic development plans of the country.