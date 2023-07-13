Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz has said he is ready for an eclectic performance tomorrow, Friday at a charity concert organized by Comedy Store Uganda.

“Ugandans should expect nothing but the best. I don’t joke when it comes to the stage. I ato give back to my people. I came from the hood. I came from a slum area, lower life. That’s my duty I have to do that. I don’t want to be selfish. I love empowering people. The more you have people, the more you expect blessings, “ the Tanzanian singer told journalists during a press conference at Mestil Hotel in Kampala on Thursday.

Diamond, as he is popularly known also commented about his love for a collabo with Uganda’s singing maestro, Jose Chameleon.

“It would be a dream come true for me to have a song with Chameleone because he is my idol,” the Yayapita singer said.

The Wasafi Records boss also revealed that he will soon release a song with Ugandan female singer, Spice Diana.

Before I leave, we may drop a song with Spice Diana. I think we will shoot as well. Or maybe we’ll perform before the song as well. We have been planning to do a song for a while. we have a couple of songs me and Diana but they aren’t out yet. So, you should expect a song coming.”

Diamond Platnumz will headline a charity concert organized by Comedy Store Uganda in a bid to raise funds for its three key programs including the annual Home of Hope Charity football match, the Comedy Auditions Program, and the Youth Training and Mentorship Program.

He will be joined by Kenya’s Nameless, Winnie Nwagi, Naava Grey, Spice Diana, Zex Bilangilangi, Alien Skin, Karole Kasita, King Saha, Daddy Andre, Eezy as well as comedians MC Mariachi, Madrat and Chiko, Maulana and Reign at Kololo Airstrip, tomorrow Friday.