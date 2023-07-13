The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja has challenged the leadership of the ministry and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces to balance priorities in the prevailing circumstances that require prioritization amidst competing demands.

“The inter-linkage between human security which is largely dependant on socio-economic sectors such as the provision of health services, education, employment and food security on one hand and national security which is reliant on efficient and professional armed forces with multiple domain capabilities requires us to seriously balance our priorities,” Ssempijja said.

Ssempijja made the remarks during the opening of a strategic planning retreat that attracted senior leaders of the Defence Ministry, leadership and service chiefs of the UPDF at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort, Kigo.

“This retreat provides us a good forum to forecast a combined impact of security uncertainties, challenges and requirements of the future and how best you can plan with the limited resources availed to us to address the most crucial issues,” he added.

He also challenged the officials to be frugal and ensure value for all resources availed to them

Minister Ssempijja applauded President Museveni for his interventions during the concluded financial year (2022/2023) , adding that resident is fully committed to the process of modernization and professionalism of the UPDF as a foundation for long term peace and stability.

In attendance were the Minister of State in Charge of Veteran Affairs, Huda Abason Oleru, Minister of State for Defence, Jacob Oboth, Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, Deputy CDF, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, General Officer Commanding Reserve Forces, Lt Gen Charles Otema, Joint Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, Undersecretary Finance and Administration, Edith Buturo and Service Chiefs.