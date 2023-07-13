The family of late businessman Apollo Nyegamehe alias Aponye have acknowledged and appreciated a stranger who covered the body of the deceased to deter people who were taking pictures of it at the scene of the accident.

Speaking to mourners at Aponye’s funeral in Rukiga District, the widow Evangelista (Vange) Nyegamehe said she will forever be indebted to the stranger who she later understood was a young girl called Barbra.

“While people were taking pictures of my dead husband at the accident scene and sharing them, a young girl-Barbra quickly got a kitenge cloth and covered him. I will be forever indebted to her for that, ” she said.

Aponmye died last week following a road accident at Itojo, in Ntungamo District along the Mbarara- Kabale highway.

The accident happened after his car rammed into a stationed FUSO truck laden with Irish potatoes. Aponye died instantly.

It is reported that Aponye was on the way to attend the funeral of his colleague Peter Tumwijukye when the accident happened.

Evangelista moved mourners when she said that her husband died while they spoke on the phone.

“We were on the phone as he approached Itojo, the point of the accident. I told him to please travel safely and he replied that they would go well, then the phone went dead. I called again shortly after but it was busy. I called again and it was busy. Then a call came through and I was told that my husband had died,” she said.