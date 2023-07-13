The driver of deceased businessman, Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye has been remanded to prison for causing his death in a road accident.

Moses Buyinza Isabirye was on Wednesday arraigned before Ntungamo grade one magistrate, Sharon Nassuuna and several charges read for him.

The driver was charged with two counts of causing the death of Aponye by reckless driving but also causing bodily harm to another person who was in the same vehicle.

Buyinza however denied the charges before he was remanded to prison until August, 1, 2023.

The development came on the same day when the businessman was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kitaburaza village, Muhanga town council, Rukiga district.

Aponye died last week when a vehicle he was travelling in, a Toyota Landcruiser registration number, UBF 300Z rammed into a stationary Fuso truck, UAZ 767D that was loaded with irish potatoes in Itojo along the Ntungamo road.

The businessman was travelling to Rukiga district to attend the burial of a friend who had died in an accident earlier.

The death of the businessman has resurrected the concern on stationary vehicles on highways which have caused so many accidents.

On Tuesday, another accident claimed the life of a Link bus driver as the vehicle he was driving rammed into a stationary truck that was carrying poles at Mukunyu in Kyenjojo District along the Kampala Fort Portal Road.

Speaker Anita Among recently directed UNRA and Police to immediately tow away stationary vehicles off the highways since they pose a threat to other motorists.

She pointed out the case of cars that break down on the roads and stay there for more than six hours, hampering movements and causing accidents.

“If we implemented the Road Act, 2019 to the letter then we would not be having all these problems. I want to urge the minister to implement the law, especially Section 58, to tow those vehicles that break down on the road,” she said.