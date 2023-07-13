President Museveni has said that ADF rebel group has been defeated and the recent attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese and many others inside DRC are akin to last kicks of a dying horse.

The president who was addressing the country on the current security situation insisted that the group has been degraded severely.

“If you want to be a fighter, you attack a barracks, police post or troops on the move. It is illegal but, in this case, you are a rebel or an insurgent not a terrorist. So, attacking unarmed people [Kasese School] does not show strength, it shows that the ADF was defeated long time ago,” Museveni said.

“ADF attacking a school doesn’t show them getting stronger. Attacking children can’t be strength but it actually shows ADF was defeated long ago. ADF was defeated long ago and by doing these acts they are already defeated. Attacking the unarmed people means they couldn’t attack anybody armed with a gun. The only they can attack are the unarmed people. That is weakness and not strength.”

Defeated long ago

In last month’s attack on a secondary school in Kasese, the ADF rebels came at night and killed the security guard before descending on the boys’ and girls’ dormitories setting them on fire and cutting of the occupants.

In total, over 40 students had been killed while a small number was captured and forced to carry the posho and beans the rebels had looted from the school store.

Speaking on Thursday, President Museveni said despite the attack, the ADF was long defeated.

He said having been formed in the early 1990s, the ADF launched their first attack on the country at Mpondwe customs post in Bwera town

During this attack, Museveni said a group of 1200 ADF fighters with support from DRC President Mobutu and Sudan’s Omar Bashir were able to capture Mpondwe.

They also killed over 50 people.

“Their aim was to capture Mpondwe, which they did for a few days; proceed and capture Kasese Airstrip, so that Bashir lands weapons for them and, then, in Co-ordination with Kony in the North, would proceed to Kampala and overthrow the NRM government. The attack on Mpondwe, was to tackle us from the rear and give us a final blow. The ADF was however blocked by the small forces near Mpondwe and contained there. After a few days, a massive counter-attack was launched by the UPDF,” Museveni said.

The president said at the end, 400 ADF fighters had been killed and the group dispersed.

He said after failing to succeed, ADF resorted to mainly rural terrorism, targeting unarmed civilians, again, adding that the country then had to build an anti-terrorism capacity to stop them from capturing power, controlling any part of the country, interfering with human settlements and force people into IDP camps.

“These people can longer operate in groups because we defeated them long ago. They know if they form groups, it will be their death.”

Museveni said in 2007, the ADF launched yet another unsuccessful attack when 100 of them entered Uganda from Congo and 87 of them were killed by the UPDF commandos in Semliki National Park.

He said since then, the rebels operate in small groups.

“They now tried to concentrate on sending individuals who would plant bombs. They planted 34 bombs in but using individuals who came alone and met somewhere. They would infiltrate Uganda from Congo after coming alone. We however eliminated them by arresting or killing all those involved in Uganda. They can longer send groups or individuals. We have eliminated ADF from Uganda, they are in Congo. They can no longer infiltrate groups. Anybody who brings war we shall defeat them, however big or small.”

Museveni said having a strong intelligence services using both human and technical means to detect and locate enemies within the country’s borders , maximum political cohesion, a strong army and working with neighbouring countries has enabled Uganda defeat the rebels and any other groups that wanted to destabilise the country.

“This is how the NRM has turned Uganda into an Island of peace in the region where Uganda is not generating refugees and is, instead, receiving the highest number of refugees in Africa and number three in the whole world. There are now 1.53million refugees in Uganda.”

The president however threw in the bid requests by some sections of leaders who asked that the country closes the border with DRC as a way of stopping the rebels from crossing into the country.

“The question of closing the border is out, how will people enter Uganda? So many people are crossing that border and in so many places. It is like cutting off your toe when a jigger goes into it. No. The NRM deals with the jigger and preserves the toe. The NRM will deal with the ADF by crashing them.”

Museveni however, noted that there needs to be alertness by security agencies referring to an executive order requiring 18 police officers per sub-county, some with motorcycles to help respond to distress calls.

“I thought of the number of 18, because I wanted 12 to be regular armed police and, then, the other 6 would provide the CID etc. The 12, could be organized into squads of four each. One of these squads to be on standby, ready to move immediately to the area of need. They should be fully dressed, guns in hand, motorcycles fueled, ready to move any moment.”

He said this solves the problem of guarding the police station so that there are no situations where a police station is attacked by surprise because everybody was stand down (not ready).

“Secondly, they are ready to move out to respond without loss of time. Another squad should, immediately, come out to guard the station while the third squad is resting (sleeping). They change every 8 hours.”