The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has declared its readiness to compete with other political parties at the national level following their victory in the Oyam North by-election.

In just concluded by-election, Dr. Eunice Apio Otuko, the UPC candidate, emerged victorious in the closely contested by-election, defeating Samuel Okello Engola of the NRM party.

With 15,781 votes to Engola’s 15,161, Apio secured a significant win.

Akena, speaking to media in Kampala, emphasised that the victory has set a positive trajectory for UPC’s participation at the national level.

He highlighted the importance of hard work, commitment, and teamwork in sustaining this momentum and preparing the party for the upcoming 2026 General Elections.

“This victory is a great one and it has set our pace that needs to be sustained with hard work, commitment and team work, which gives tremendous hope for the party in the rebuilding phase and competing with others on the national political scene thus getting the Party ready for the entire processes of 2026 General Elections,” he said.

Akena attributed the party’s success not only to their strong candidate but also to the electorate’s favorable reception of their message.

While celebrating the win, Akena condemned undemocratic acts such as ballot stuffing, particularly at the Wang Lobo, Acokara, and Baromele polling stations in Otwal Sub County.

He acknowledged that these incidents raise concerns about similar malpractices occurring in other areas with less manpower.

Akena stressed the need for free, fair, and peaceful elections that uphold democratic principles and the will of the people.

“We take note that the President of the Republic of Uganda H. E. Yoweri K. Museveni acknowledged the election malpractices. This remains a very real threat to democratic practices and undermines the will of the people, “he said.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Oyam North for their support, Akena commended their warm reception during the campaign and their decision to vote for the UPC candidate.

“I want to congratulate and thank the people of Oyam North for the warm reception accorded to us during the campaigns, embracing our message and standing by their position to vote for the UPC Candidate,” he said.

The by-election took place following the tragic death of former MP Col. (Ret.) Charles Okello Engola, who was shot by his bodyguard on May 2, 2023.

However, the election was marred by allegations of voter bribery and ballot stuffing, leading to the arrest of two individuals on election day.

Tensions escalated between party leaders of UPC and NRM, as both parties traded accusations regarding election malpractices. Despite these challenges, Dr. Apio Otuko emerged as the successful candidate and will now assume her seat in parliament.

The Oyam North Constituency, comprising eight sub-counties and a town council, registered 93,733 voters.

The voter turnout for the by-election was 35.99%, with 2.31% of the votes being invalid. The victory in this by-election undoubtedly bolsters the Uganda People’s Congress, a party with a significant history founded by Apollo Milton Obote, Uganda’s first prime minister.

The party has experienced internal strife and factionalism, leading to a loss of power. However, this recent win signals a strong resurgence for the UPC and represents another step forward for the party.

The Oyam North by-election garnered substantial attention due to its significance for various political parties and the events surrounding the election day.

With the election now concluded, Dr. Eunice Apio Otuko will be remembered as the elected representative filling the vacant parliamentary seat, bringing hope and excitement to the voters of Oyam North Constituency.