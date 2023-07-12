The Opposition in Parliament has issued a 30-day ultimatum to the government to arrange the Local Council (LC) elections.

At a press conference held in Parliament, Shadow Ministers Betty Ethel Naluyima (Local Government), Brenda Nabukenya (Education), Gorreth Namugga (Science and Innovation), Helen Nakimuli (Fisheries), and Yusuf Nsibambi (Works and Transport) communicated the Shadow Cabinet’s stance on the legality of the village and parish councils, whose five-year term expired on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Last week, Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi informed Parliament that the government had decided to postpone the LC I elections due to a lack of the required Shs 59 billion for the Electoral Commission to conduct the elections.

The current LC I and LC II leaders were elected in 2018, marking a 17-year gap since the previous elections were held.

Naluyima argued that the government’s decision to postpone the elections is illegal and contravenes the provisions of the Constitution and Section 170 of the Local Government Act, which stipulate the election of Local Government councils and administrative councils every five years.

“We demand that the government promptly organize the LC elections as mandated by the law,” stated Naluyima during the press conference.

According to the Third Schedule of the Local Government Act, the Minister can extend the tenure of local leaders for a maximum of six months only if the country is in a state of war or if a state of emergency has been declared under the Constitution, Naluyima explained.

The MPs emphasised that without fresh elections, the current LC I chairpersons cannot provide legally valid recommendations for identification documents, endorse property sale agreements, or resolve community disputes.

“It’s the opposite of what should be happening. Most of the chairpersons in the areas we represent are confused and unsure of what to do. Land transactions are taking place, and they are supposed to authenticate and sign them, but they are unsure. There will be a lot of confusion in the country,” Nakimuli stated.

Nabukenya added, “The existing Local Councils are operating illegally…they cannot effectively support communities. The expired Local Councils pose a risk, and the failure to organize elections will heighten insecurity.”

The MPs also questioned Magyezi’s explanation regarding the lack of funds for organising the elections, pointing out that the Ministry of Finance had already released an excess of 159 billion Ugandan Shillings for domestic arrears in its first quarter release.

“How can they fail to secure the funds? This country operates with a political budget plagued by financial indiscipline. In the first quarter releases, they have exceeded their planned budget. So how can they claim that we don’t have money? We have the funds, and they will find a way to make it work,” expressed Namugga.

Stella Apolot Isodo, the Ngora Woman MP, demanded that in addition to the LC I and II elections, the government urgently organize elections for the Women Council since the existing councils expired in August 2022.

“How can we say there is no money when we have a budget of 52 trillion Shillings? They constantly ask for supplemental funds…the President is being dressed every day at a cost of 1 million Shillings. This is ridiculous,” stated Isodo.

Election of the new leaders hangs in the balance after the Ministry of Local Government failed to obtain the Shs 60 billion required by the Electoral Commission to conduct the election.

The EC had submitted a request in April for Shs60.8 billion to conduct elections for Local Council 1 and 2 officials, whose terms expire on July 10, 2023.

The request remains unmet by the Finance ministry, commission officials worry.

The cost of running women council elections which should have been held in August 2022 was suspended due to lack of funds, rendering the councils nonexistent.

The cost of running these elections is estimated at Shs 20 billion. This lack of funds presents a headache for the authorities who have repeatedly pleaded for money to organise and hold these polls.