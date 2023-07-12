Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has called off a rally that had been planned at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, saying he wanted to avert further violence.

At least one person has been killed during a day of protests across the country against tax increases.

Police have used tear gas in numerous towns and cities, including Mombasa and the capital, Nairobi.

Mr Odinga has again demanded that the government scrap tax rises and he has condemned the police – accusing them of multiple shootings, assault and harassing his supporters.

On Friday, several people were killed during anti-government protests. Human rights groups have accused the Kenyan police of using excessive force.

