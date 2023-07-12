The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has won the prestigious European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality Award.

The award was handed over to NWSC leadership at the ESQR convention and awards ceremony held in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

ESQR recognises and highlights outstanding business results, best practices, quality awareness, and achievements by companies and organisations on the global market.

NWSC was recognised for its service commitment, business growth, and enhanced quality management strategies. The Ugandan utility also received praise for its innovations and efforts that have resulted in a significant increase in service coverage and supply reliability.

While receiving the award among the other 49 International organisations, NWSC managing director, Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha recognised the great work the management and staff of NWSC are doing that has enabled the organisation to grow and attain international recognition.

He highlighted the growth experienced by NWSC over the last 10 years specifically growth in revenue, pipe network, and customer base.

He said NWSC is using the latest technology to improve service delivery in Uganda.

Under Mugisha’s leadership, the number of towns under NWSC jurisdiction has increased from 23 to 268 and are expected to increase to 350 by 2028.

The number of people served by piped water has increased from 4.5 million to 18 million and are projected to increase to 28 million by 2028.

The number of customer connections has increased from 296.000 to 874,000 and is expected to increase to 1,250.000 by 2028.

Pipe network length has increased from 5,073Kms to 22.000Kms and is planned to increase to 32,000Kms by 2028; annual turnover have increased from Shs155 billion to Shs 519 billion and is projected to increase to Shs700 billion by 2028, according to latest data.

Talking to international media, George Runge, a Board of Director member at NWSC reiterated the corporation’s commitment towards water for all.

He also sounded a benchmarking invite to other utilities.

Through its External Services Department, NWSC has mentored over 50 Utilities and institutions, globally.

The award-winning companies, organisations, and public administrations are selected by ESQR based on the results of the ESQR’s polls, consumer opinion research, and market study.

It honors excellence, promotes innovation and visionary thinking, disseminates knowledge, as well as shares conformity assessment practices and facilities.

Previous winners of the European Society for Quality Research awards in Uganda include

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in 2015.