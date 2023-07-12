More than 800 people were killed in attacks in June 2023 across Nigeria according to a new security report.

The report, released by Beacon Consulting, a security risk management and intelligence organisation, indicated that 460 incidents were recorded including 239 abductions.

The attacks, according to the report, occurred in 234 local government areas in Nigeria’s 36 states as well as the capital, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu promised to make security a top priority in the country but the first month of his administration has already experienced a high number of attacks.

The government is still struggling to find answers to incessant attacks by Islamist groups, bandits and other criminal gangs despite the appointment of new security chiefs.

On Saturday, nearly 40 people were killed in separate attacks on communities in central Benue and Plateau states.

The police in Benue state told the BBC that more corpses are still being recovered.

Source: BBC