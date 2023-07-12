MTN Uganda’s corporate social responsibility arm, MTN Foundation, has launched a social initiative dubbed MTN Changemakers seeking to transform the lives of communities across Uganda.

The initiative aims to support local individuals and organizations driven to make a profound impact on their communities.

MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge, said the telecom company believes in the power of Ugandans to create change in their communities.

“MTN Changemakers initiative is about supporting Ugandans who are doing great work in their communities to improve people’s lives,” She said.

“Ugandans have shown themselves to be exceptional dreamers and doers. They possess the remarkable ability to take what they have and transform it into something extraordinary through passion, skill, and unwavering commitment. They have turned a highly competitive environment into a highly creative one, inspiring us all.”

Ms Mulinge said the initiative will focus mainly on the Foundation’s areas of economic empowerment, education, health, water and environment and agriculture.

She said winners will stand a chance to receive support not exceeding UGX 20 million to help them realise their dreams.

“We hope to invest UGX0.5billion in this initiative covering at least 25 communities in five sub-regions and impacting lives of millions of people who include youth, women and persons with disabilities among others,” she added.

This development comes at a time MTN Uganda is making the 25th anniversary of transforming Uganda’s telecom sector. It also coincides with this year’s brand campaign ‘Together, We’re Unstoppable.’

George Egaddu, Chairman MTN Foundation said the MTN Changemakers initiative embodies MTN’s unwavering commitment to driving positive change at the grassroots level.

“This initiative serves as a platform to support and amplify the voices of individuals and organizations who have visionary ideas and projects that can transform the lives of the people in their communities,” he said.

Interested participants – above 18 years with no criminal record – can submit their applications via the MTN website https://www.mtn.co.ug/changemakers-application/, WhatsApp/Video via 0772123100 or physical application at MTN service centres across Uganda.

The application ends on 11th August with the selected winners announced on 28th August 2023. The application has been zoned into five sub-regions: North consisting of West Nile, Lango, Acholi, Karamoja; East consisting of Busoga, Teso, Bugisu and Bukedea; Greater Central consisting of Luweero, Mpigi, Masaka, Mukono; Central consisting of Kampala; and West consisting of Kigezi, Bunyoro, Ankole and Tooro.

Successful applicants will commence their project implementations on 1st October to 31st December 2023 followed up by profiling of implemented projects in the first quarter of 2024.

Over the past 10 years, MTN Foundation has invested UGX30billion in more than 250 projects in various focus areas including health, education, water and sanitation and youth empowerment to change the lives of the communities countrywide.