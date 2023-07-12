The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has sent a total of 87 senior police officers for refresher courses.

According to the message sent to all unit, 42 officers will undergo an Intermediate Command and Staff Course whereas 45 others will undergo the senior commanders course, both at the Senior Command and Staff College in Bwebajje, Wakiso district.

Among the officers going for the refresher course include the deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye, deputy traffic police commander, Phillip Acaye, deputy chief political commissar, Hilary Kulayigye, Norman Musinga, David Manzi, Esther Akwango, Godfrey Matte, Hassan Kihanda and Caroline Kushemererwa among others.

Speaking during the pipping ceremony of gazzeted police officers recently, Ochola said training of officers is high on the police management’s agenda.

“Equipping these newly promoted officers with the relevant policing knowledge and skills is our other priority. The force will continue to conduct several management and career courses. police management will be paying particular attention to training. Large-scale training on integrity, ideological orientation, human rights, customer care and general professional conduct should become a regular part of our forces’ life,” Ochola said.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Museveni has also in the past emphasized training for police officers.