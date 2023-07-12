Businessman Apollo Nyegamehe aka Aponye’s driver Moses Buyinza has been arrested. Aponye died in a fatal car collision with a stationary truck on July 6.

Buyinza was arrested on Tuesday and is currently being held at Ntungamo police station.

The revelation was made by Rwizi region Police spokesperson SP Samson Kasasira. Kasasira said that Buyiinza’s arrest follows such unanswered questions about the lead up to the accident that claimed the life of one of Uganda’s wealthiest business personalities.

“Buyinza Moses is being investigated for possible negligence that caused death due to reckless driving of city businessman Aponye,” SP Samson Kasasira revealed.

Kasasira said that , “We await for advice of the Resident State Attorney after perusal of the file on the way forward. If the file is sanctioned, he will be taken to court and if not he will be released on Police bond as inquiries into the matter continue.”

Buyinza and Aponye now deceased were involved in a fatal accident at Itojo, Ntungamo along Mbarara-Kabale road when their vehicle reg. No. UBF 300Z rammed into a Fuso reg no. UAZ 767D carrying Irish Potatoes that had suffered a mechanical problem and been parked along the road.

Buyinza and another victim were rushed to Mbarara regional referral hospital to receive treatment but Aponye died on spot.

Aponye is to be laid to rest today Wednesday , July 12, 2023 at his ancestral home in Muhanga town council Rukiga district.

His death has returned spotlight on the high number of fatalities on Uganda’s roads. Recently, police disclosed that 77 people had lost their lives in the space of a week due to road accidents.

Ugandan Speaker of Parliament Anita Among decried the high rate of accidents caused by stationary vehicles with mechanical issues on the roads. She directed police and the Ministry of Works to tow the vehicles away.