The ambassador of South Sudan to Uganda, Simon Deng has called on Ugandan authorities to intervene and stop ‘unscrupulous’ people asking South Sudanese to pay student pass fee as international students.

The ambassador made the call on Sunday during the event to mark South Sudan’s 12th Independence Anniversary, at Las Vegas Garden Hotel, Bunga.

As per law, all foreign nationals above the age of four years enrolled in a learning institution in Uganda have to pay $100 to be granted a student pass. However, East African nationals are exempted from this fee.

Addressing the guests, ambassador Deng, said it is unfair for South Sudanese international students learning in higher institutions in Uganda to be asked to pay the fee yet they are citizens of East Africa.

“You’re talking almost $100 per student yet these are members of East Africa. So, we are trying to find out what’s happening here because members of the same community shouldn’t be paying student pass under the EAC,” Deng said.

For his part, the chief guest, and also Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek said it was sad to hear that South Sudanese students in Uganda are being made to pay for student pass yet they are East Africans.

“Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), must stop that immediately and refund these students their money. These are East Africans. They also have to enjoy the privileges which all other East African countries are enjoying. Why are they being made to pay.” he wondered.

He promised to deliver the matter to the responsible ministries Ministers so that they can task URA to crack the whip on individuals behind this practice.

”Maybe some corrupt people are collecting money from these students. I don’t know, but we shall find out.” Onek said.

The minister apologised on behalf of the Ugandan government for having not done enough to supervise the unscrupulous officers said to be making South Sudanese students pay student pass fee.

Meanwhile, Onek observed that Uganda remains ready to work hand in hand with South Sudan in various areas of mutual cooperation especially in the trade area.

This comes days after the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS) impounded a number of Ugandan trucks loaded with maize grains, maize flour, and wheat on allegations of failing to pass the test for contamination with aflatoxin.

Highlighting on the matter, Onek said Uganda is determined to ensure that only healthy and well tested goods are exported to South Sudan, moving forward.

“I am of the view that the bureau of standards of Uganda and that of South Sudan, work in hands to make sure that any export going there, both of you are happy with it, so that whatever leaves our country to go there also satisfies your standards and also our standards.“ he said.

Several representatives from African countries and international organisations attended the celebrations.