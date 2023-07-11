NBS Television has been named the Uganda’s most admired brand for the fifth year running by Brand Africa.

The announcement was made during the unveiling of the 2023 Brand Africa 100 Africa’s Best Brands list.

This is a comprehensive survey conducted by Geopoll, Kantar, and Brand Leadership to rank the most admired brands in Uganda.

NBS Television’s recognition as the most admired Ugandan media brand reaffirms its unwavering commitment to excellence.

This accomplishment coincides with the celebration of the network’s 15th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey of delivering news and transforming lives in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBS Television is a flagship brand of Next Media.

Joe Kigozi, the Next Media Deputy Group CEO, expressed gratitude to the people of Uganda for recognising NBS Television’s dedication to informing and empowering the nation.

“This award reaffirms why NBS TV is in the business of changing lives through information. It is especially meaningful as we celebrate our 15-year milestone. We remain steadfast on this journey with you,” said Kigozi during the event.

Established in 2010, Brand Africa is a non-profit brand-led movement dedicated to inspiring an African renaissance driven by the power of brands.

The organisation recognises the transformative influence of brands in shaping perceptions and narratives, not only within Uganda but across the entire African continent.