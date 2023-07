By Catherine Nakato

Buganda Road court has adjourned the case of the Judiciary driver, Stanley Kisambira who complained about low salary pay to July 24, 2023.

This comes after the state prosecutor informed court that investigations of the case are still on going.

Kisambira was charged with promoting hate speech against judges after he recorded himself claiming that the Shs 235,000 monthly salary he received wasn’t enough to cater for his family needs.