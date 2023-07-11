Jimmy Mugerwa has been appointed new board chairman of Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL) with effect from July 1, 2023.

He replaces Japheth Katto who retired after having served on the UBL board as an independent non-executive director for eight years and as board chairman for four years.

Mugerwa’s appointment was announced on Tuesday in the latest changes by the beverage company.

“The board is pleased to announce the appointment of Jimmy Mugerwa as chairman of the board with effect from July 1, 2023,” the company secretary Agnes Ssali announced on behalf of the board.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mugerwa, has been serving as an independent non-executive director of the UBL board since July 2018.

Who is Jimmy Mugerwa, the new UBL board chairman?

Mugerwa is an experienced board chair and independent non-executive director, having served in this capacity in the financial, insurance, beverages, and oil & gas sectors.

He is currently serving as board chairman of Dfcu Group and as an independent non-executive director on the boards of East African Breweries PLC and Jubilee Allianz Insurance Group.

He is also on the advisory board of Veracity World-wide USA.

Meanwhile, the company appreciated outgoing board chairman Katto for his vibrant contributions, sound business advice and visionary leadership during his tenure.

“Katto’s passion for corporate governance and excellence in execution has markedly contributed to the transformation of UBL into the leading premium beverage company it is today.” the company noted.

The changes also saw Felix Okoboi appointed as an independent non-executive director of the company with effect from May 30, 2023.