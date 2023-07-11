The Njeru Municipality Member of Parliament Jimmy Lwanga has dismissed reports that he crossed over to the Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s MK Movement, urging that his meeting with Museveni’s First Son was a last move to seek the attention of the President.

Speaking during an interview on Next Radio, Lwanga said that he has walked to the “moon and back” trying to meet President Museveni but in vain.

He said that when he got a chance of meeting the President’s son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, he dashed for it, only for reports to suggest he was switching allegiance from his opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

“No,” he said. “My sole aim was Gen Muhoozi to help me meet the President because the president made so many pledges to the people of Nejru Municipality, it is those people who told me to go and remind the president,” Lwanga said.

He said he had tried all tricks to meet the president but none had the glue to stick.

“I even brought the Prime Minister to Njeru and she promised to take our complaints to the President but never did. Our term is getting finished and this is when I got a chance to meet the First Son. He actually said he would help,” he added.

Lwanga believes he does not owe the NUP any explanation because he met Gen Muhoozi as a “Ugandan and Friend”.

“I believe in a competition of ideology, not chicken fights of who met or talked to who, I represent over 180,000 people, they are from different parties,” he roared.

“We are no longer in an opposition where people climb disagree with the government and climb tables to cause chaos. We need to fit the modern era of politics, as advocated for by our Leader of Opposition in Parliament,’ he said.